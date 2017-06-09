Power Ranger: The Honda Africa Twin

Tracts, roads, bedrocks. There’s little the CRF1000L Africa Twin can’t traverse. Nimbly. Its powertrain uses the exclusive Unicam design, while the parallel-twin layout allows the front wheel to be tucked closer to the engine, making its wheelbase shorter. A low centre of gravity has also been achieved by placing the battery at the bike’s centre, which makes it more stable. Equipped with 21-inch front and 18-inch back spoked wheels, a tapered aluminium handlebar, an adjustable seat and a rally windscreen, the bike has been made for off-road assault. In fact, the genesis of the Africa Twin can be traced to 1986, when the iconic NXR750 made its debut at the Dakar Rally and won that year, and three consecutive years after that—which led to the development of the original XRV750 Africa Twin. All that experience has allowed the engineers to fine-tune it for high-speed trail adventure. It is extremely narrow at the seat and the peg-bar-seat triangle allows for higher riding flexibility and a 43-degree steering lock on both the right and left makes it more manoeuvrable on tight tracks. To keep it primed and peppy under any riding condition, the Africa Twin features the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) module, with four ‘AT’ automatic modes and the unique incline detection feature; the revolutionary ABS can be turned off for the rear wheel in the dirt; and the dual clutch transmission (DCT) gives you the option of manual automatic six-speed gear-shifting. These three technologies can be set up independently to give you 80 different possible power and speed combos. The result is superior control over any dune, loose track or road.

Honda Africa Twin Specs:

Engine 999.11-cc liquid-cooled four-stroke

Transmission Six-speed dual clutch

Max Torque 91.9 Nm @ 6,000 rpm

Max Speed 190 kmph

Adjustable Seat Height 820–840 mm

Ground Clearance 250 mm

Curb Weight 242 kg

by Maxim Staff



Wheelbase 1,574 mm