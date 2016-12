Bikini Yoga For Every Day of 2017

Happy new year brethren! In honour of new year resolutions in positive (-ly sexy) notes, here are 12 beach yoga poses you need to indulge in starting now — one for every month of 2017. Here's to a more flexible and fit new year!

JANUARY - VARKSH ASNA

FEBRUARY - VARIATION OF VARKSH ASNA

MARCH - NAMASTE

APRIL - VEERBHADHAR

MAY - DHYAN MUDRA

JUNE - NAMASTE

JULY - SHEESH ASNA

AUGUST - PURVOTTAN ASNA

SEPTEMBER - CHAKRA ASNA

OCTOBER - NATRAJAN ASNA

NOVEMBER - HALF CHANDRA ASNA

DECEMBER - VARIATION OF NATRAJAN ASNA

(Pictures: Getty Images)