Big Winners at the 2017 Grammys!
Record Of The Year:
WINNER: "Hello" — Adele
Album Of The Year:
WINNER: 25 — Adele
Song Of The Year:
WINNER: "Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
Best Pop Vocal Album:
WINNER: 25 — Adele
Best Pop Solo Performance:
WINNER: "Hello" — Adele
Best New Artist:
WINNER: Chance The Rapper
Best Rap Performance:
WINNER: "No Problem" — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
Best Rap Album:
WINNER: Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots
Best Dance Recording:
WINNER: "Don't Let Me Down" — The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
WINNER: Skin — Flume
Best Rock Performance:
WINNER: "Blackstar" — David Bowie
Best Rock Song:
WINNER: "Blackstar" — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)
Best Alternative Music Album:
WINNER: Blackstar — David Bowie
Best Recording Package:
WINNER: Blackstar — Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:
WINNER: Blackstar — David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen, Tony Visconti & Joe LaPorta (David Bowie)
Best Metal Performance:
WINNER: "Dystopia" — Megadeth
Best Rock Album:
WINNER: Tell Me I'm Pretty — Cage The Elephant
Best R&B Performance:
WINNER: "Cranes in the Sky" — Solange
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
WINNER: "Angel" — Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Album:
WINNER: Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
WINNER: Lemonade — Beyoncé
Best Music Video:
WINNER: "Formation" — Beyoncé
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
WINNER: "Hotline Bling" — Drake
Best Rap Song:
WINNER: "Hotline Bling" — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)
Best Country Album:
WINNER: A Sailor's Guide to Earth — Sturgill Simpson
Best Reggae Album:
WINNER: Ziggy Marley — Ziggy Marley
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
WINNER: "Can't Stop The Feeling!" — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls