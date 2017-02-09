Big Winners at the 2017 Grammys!

Record Of The Year:

WINNER: "Hello" — Adele



Album Of The Year:

WINNER: 25 — Adele



Song Of The Year:

WINNER: "Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)





Best Pop Vocal Album:

WINNER: 25 — Adele





Best Pop Solo Performance:

WINNER: "Hello" — Adele



Best New Artist:

WINNER: Chance The Rapper



Best Rap Performance:

WINNER: "No Problem" — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Best Rap Album:

WINNER: Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots



Best Dance Recording:

WINNER: "Don't Let Me Down" — The Chainsmokers featuring Daya





Best Dance/Electronic Album:

WINNER: Skin — Flume







Best Rock Performance:

WINNER: "Blackstar" — David Bowie



Best Rock Song:

WINNER: "Blackstar" — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

Best Alternative Music Album:

WINNER: Blackstar — David Bowie

Best Recording Package:

WINNER: Blackstar — Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:

WINNER: Blackstar — David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen, Tony Visconti & Joe LaPorta (David Bowie)

Best Metal Performance:

WINNER: "Dystopia" — Megadeth



Best Rock Album:

WINNER: Tell Me I'm Pretty — Cage The Elephant



Best R&B Performance:

WINNER: "Cranes in the Sky" — Solange



Best Traditional R&B Performance:

WINNER: "Angel" — Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Album:

WINNER: Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway







Best Urban Contemporary Album:

WINNER: Lemonade — Beyoncé



Best Music Video:

WINNER: "Formation" — Beyoncé

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

WINNER: "Hotline Bling" — Drake



Best Rap Song:

WINNER: "Hotline Bling" — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)



Best Country Album:

WINNER: A Sailor's Guide to Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Best Reggae Album:

WINNER: Ziggy Marley — Ziggy Marley



Best Song Written For Visual Media:

WINNER: "Can't Stop The Feeling!" — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls

